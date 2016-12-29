Ryan Spooner scores twice in 3rd, Bruins beat Sabres 4-2 (Photo: © Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Ryan Spooner scored twice in the final four minutes and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Thursday night.



Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci also scored in the opening game of a home-and-home series. Krejci also had an assist, and Tuuka Rask made 31 saves to help the Bruins snap a two-game losing streak.



Spooner broke a tie with 3:53 remaining. He took a cross-ice pass from Krejci and beat Robin Lehner with a straightaway slap shot. Spooner scored again into an empty net in the final minute.



Marcus Foligno and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres. Matt Moulson assisted on both goals, and Lehner made 34 saves. Buffalo has just one regulation win in its last six games.

