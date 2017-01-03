Rockets Crush Bulls 86-54

Nov 29, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Nate Oats signals against the Creighton Bluejays at CenturyLink Center Omaha. Creighton defeated Buffalo 93-72. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Branscombe, Steven Branscombe)





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Jonathan Williams scored 26 points, Jaelan Sanford added 22 and Toledo beat Buffalo 86-54 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American opener for both teams.



Williams, who entered ranked second in the MAC with a 19.8 scoring average, had his seventh straight 20-plus game after making 8 of 12 shots. Sanford, a sophomore, made three of Toledo's seven 3-pointers.



Buffalo, the two-time defending MAC Tournament champion, was held to nine points through the first 8:30 of the second half.



Steve Taylor Jr. had nine points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for Toledo (8-6), which won its fourth straight. The Rockets had 18 assists on their first 22 made field goals and finished with a season-high 23 helpers.



Toledo was shooting 73.1 percent in the first half before missing its final five shots. The Rockets led 46-25 at halftime, shooting 61.3 percent, and started the second half on an 8-0 run.



Freshman Quate McKinzie scored 12 points for Buffalo (6-8).