Rex Ryan Joins ESPN For Super Bowl Coverage

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan isn't going quietly into that good night. Ryan will join ESPN for their coverage of Super Bowl LI.

CBS, FOX, and the NFL Network all came calling but Rex chose to go with ESPN.

Rex is extremely familiar with the New England Patriots. While coaching the Jets and the Bills from 2009 through most of the 2016 season Ryan was 5-11 against his nemisis.

Ryan will part of Sunday's NFL Countdown panel. His deal is only for Sunday's show but if he doesn't return to coaching there's always the chance he could make the network his home for 2017.

Ryan never met a microphone he didn't like and is not afraid to share his opinions. This could be the start of a second career for the former Bills head coach.

