Reports: Eichel, Sabres close to contract extension

The Buffalo Sabres are close to a contract extension with star forward Jack Eichel, according to multiple reports.

Eichel's agent told 2 on Your Side sports anchor Jonah Javad that both sides are talking.

On Tuesday night, NBC Sports' Kathryn Tappen tweeted, "The Buffalo Sabres are about to announce a long term deal with Jack Eichel! How exciting for the future of this franchise!"

TSN hockey insiders Darren Dreger and Bob McKenzie reported the Sabres and Eichel are close to an 8-year deal worth around $10 million per year.

Eichel and the Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens in the season opener Thursday night.

