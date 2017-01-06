Report: Taylor's time with Bills to end

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up. (Photo: Mark Zaleski, AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It is looking like Tyrod Taylor's time as a Buffalo Bills' quarterback is coming to an end, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL reporter says the Bills have no plans to pay Taylor the $30 million that would be owed to him if they keep him on the roster for next season.

The report comes one day after Taylor had surgery to repair a sports hernia that lead to a groin injury.

Taylor finished the 2016 season with a 7-8 record. he was benched for the last regular season game against the New York Jets.