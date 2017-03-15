Report: Sabres likely to play Rangers in NYC Winter Classic

There have been rumors circulating for weeks, but Newsday took things to a new level on Wednesday citing two sources that the Sabres will "likely" face the Rangers in the 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field.
WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni was able to confirm that that game is still in the planning process and the deal is not finalized.
The Sabres hosted the Penguins in the inaugural Winter Classic January 1, 2008 at then Ralph Wilson Stadium.
