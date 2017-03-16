Report: Manuel to sign with Raiders

It's been no secret that the Bills were moving on from quarterback EJ Manuel. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Manuel will be signing with the Oakland Raiders.

The Bills drafted Manuel 16th overall back in 2013, but he never realized any of the expectations and hopes that he could be the Bills quarterback of the future. Manuel finished his four year career with Buffalo completing 58.3% of his passes for 3.502-yards, 19-touchdowns, and 15-interceptions in 28 games.

The Bills drafted Cardale Jones out of Ohio State in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. There is the hope he can develop and serve as the back-up to Tyrod Taylor who they just re-signed to what is effectively a two year deal on a renegotiated contract.

Manuel is expected to compete for the back-up job in Oakland behind starter Derek Carr.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV