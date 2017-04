Apr 6, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; A general view inside United Center before the game between Harvard Crimson and Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki, Dennis Wierzbicki)

The Boston Herald is reporting that Buffalo will likely host the Frozen Four once again in the year 2020 at KeyBank Center.

The NCAA is expected to make it official when it unveils host cities for the event from 2019-2022 on April 18.

Buffalo last hosted the Frozen Four in 2003.

