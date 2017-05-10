WGRZ
Report: Chad Kelly signs 4-year deal with Broncos

WGRZ 9:02 PM. EDT May 10, 2017

Quarterback Chad Kelly has signed his first NFL deal with the Denver Broncos, according to KUSA's Mike Kils.

The Broncos picked Kelly with the 253rd and final selection of this year's NFL draft. And Kelly will get his first taste of the NFL this as the Broncos open rookie minicamp on Thursday, May 11th. 

