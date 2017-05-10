Report: Chad Kelly signs 4-year deal with Broncos

Oct 29, 2016; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly (10) passes the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Chad Kelly has signed his first NFL deal with the Denver Broncos, according to KUSA's Mike Kils.

Broncos have reached agreement on 4-year deal with 7th round QB Chad Kelly. Should get signing bonus worth nearly $65,000. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 10, 2017

The Broncos picked Kelly with the 253rd and final selection of this year's NFL draft. And Kelly will get his first taste of the NFL this as the Broncos open rookie minicamp on Thursday, May 11th.

