Bruce DeHaven Passes Away

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Former Buffalo Bills special teams coach Bruce DeHaven has died after a two-year battle against prostate cancer, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

DeHaven served as an assistant with the Bills during two separate stints-- first from 1987 through 1999 under Marv Levy, and once again from 2010 through 2012 under Chan Gailey. He also coached with the 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks, but always remained close to and made it clear he loved Buffalo.

Since 2013, he had served on the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff. In August, the Panthers announced DeHaven had shifted to an advisory role, allowing him to return to Buffalo for his cancer treatment.