Report: Bills scouts braced for firings after draft

NBC's ProFootballTalk is out with a report that says Bills scouts are prepared for major changes after the NFL draft that runs Thursday to Saturday.
The report only adds to questions over GM Doug Whaley's future which has been in question since the hiring of new coach Sean McDermott.
Last week, McDermott said he felt the relationship with Whaley was strong, that he would have significant input over draft decisions, and that he still maintained control of the team's 53-man roster.
The ProFootballTalk report quoted one scout as saying "We're all getting fired next week."
