Report: Bills interview Panthers QB coach for Offensive Coordinator

Sep 14, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium.

The Bills search for an offensive coordinator continues this week, and according to the Charlotte Observer, new head coach Sean McDermott and company interviewed Panthers quarterback coach Ken Dorsey on Wednesday.

Dorsey is obviously someone that McDermott is familiar with since they have worked together for several years. McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator for the past six seasons. Dorsey has been quarterback coach there, working with Cam Newton, for the last four.

The Bills were reportedly scheduled to interview former Jaguars OC Greg Olson on Thursday, but he has decided to join the Rams as QB coach according to a number of reports.

