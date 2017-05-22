Report: Antipin Set to Join Sabres

COLOGNE, GERMANY - MAY 13: Viktor Antipin of Russia fails to score over Julius Hudacek, goaltender of Slovakia during the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between Russia and Slovakia at Lanxess Arena on May 13, 2017 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images ) (Photo: Martin Rose, 2017 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY- According to a Russian publication, Sport-Express RU defenseman Viktor Antipin will join the Buffalo Sabres.

Sport-Express RU quotes the defenseman as saying he will leave for Buffalo May 29th and sign a contract with the Sabres.

Antipin is quoted as saying he couldn't pass up the opportunity to play in the NHL and that the Sabres gave him a good offer and opportunity to play for the team. Its been reported that if the Sabres decide they want to send him to Rochester of the AHL, he will return to Russia and the KHL. The 24-year-old has played 5 seasons in the KHL.

Antipin had 6 goals and 24 points this past season. Those are the best numbers of his career. Antipin was named the best player of the IIHF World Championship matchup between Russia and the United States.

