Recrod Setting Season For Canisius Ends

WGRZ 6:47 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

 

SYRACUSE, NY- Unfortunately for the Canisius College women's lacrosse team they still haven't won a game in the NCAA women's lacrosse tournament.

The MAAC Champions lost to 12th ranked Boston College, 21-9, this afternoon in Syracuse.

Canisius jumped out to a 5-2 lead but then the Eagles scored the next 6 goals and led by 3, 10-7 at halftime.

The Eagles put the Griffs away for good in the first  10 minutes of the second half scoring 6 more goals. 

Jen Reininger scored four goals for Canisius. 

Canisius finishes the season with a 15-5 record. The Griffs set a record for wins in a season. 

They've been in the NCAA tournament six times and are still searching for their first win in it. 

 

