Recrod Setting Season For Canisius Ends

SYRACUSE, NY- Unfortunately for the Canisius College women's lacrosse team they still haven't won a game in the NCAA women's lacrosse tournament.

The MAAC Champions lost to 12th ranked Boston College, 21-9, this afternoon in Syracuse.

Canisius jumped out to a 5-2 lead but then the Eagles scored the next 6 goals and led by 3, 10-7 at halftime.

The Eagles put the Griffs away for good in the first 10 minutes of the second half scoring 6 more goals.

Jen Reininger scored four goals for Canisius.

Canisius finishes the season with a 15-5 record. The Griffs set a record for wins in a season.

They've been in the NCAA tournament six times and are still searching for their first win in it.

