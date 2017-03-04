Recap: Sect. VI Boys Basketball Championships

Sect. VI Boys Basketball Championships

BUFFALO- Five champions will be crowned in the high school boys basketball Section VI Championships on Saturday at Buffalo State College

Class AA: Lancaster vs. Niagara Falls - 8:30 p.m.

Class A1: Williamsville South vs. North Tonawanda - 7 p.m.

Class A2: South Park vs. Amherst - IN PROGRESS

Class B1: East Aurora 75, Newfane 39

Led by a senior starting lineup, East Aurora outmatched Newfane on both ends of the floor to win the Class B1 section title, 75-39. Blue Devils senior Nick Montgomery scored a game-high 24 points. Montgomery and his fellow senior teammates Cal McTigue (20) and Josh Denz (13) propelled East Aurora to its first Sect. VI title since 2012.

Juniors Max Weber (team-high 15 points) and Kyle DeVoogel (14) led the way for Newfane on offense, combining for 29 of the team's 29 points.

East Aurora will play Health Sciences in the Class B Section VI Final.

Class B2: Health Sciences 63, Lackawanna 48

Thanks to a monster day from 6'6" junior Davonte Gaines, Health Sciences defeats Lackawanna for its first boys basketball Sect. VI title, 63-48. Gaines scored a game-high 27 points and totaled 10+ boards for a double-double. (Editors note: Gaines might have had 10+ offensive rebounds alone.) Lackawanna had no match for Gaines' athleticism, height and wingspan.

Health Sciences was terrific defensively, utilizing a full-court press to stymie Lackawanna's offense.

Falcons junior Tyron Lott finished with 19 points and was a key contributor on the defensive end.

Lackawanna junior Haris Bekric finished with a team-high 14 points. Sophomore Noah Grabar scored just five points, after exploding for 20 in the semifinals.

