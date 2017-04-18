Rangers Beat Habs, Even Series

Apr 18, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) goes after the rebound of a Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) save during the second period in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell LaBounty, Russell LaBounty)



NEW YORK (AP) - Rick Nash and Jesper Fast scored, Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday night to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.



New York's win also ended a six-game losing streak at home in the playoffs going back to the 2015 Eastern Conference Final.



Torrey Mitchell scored for Montreal and Carey Price made 30 saves.



Game 5 is Thursday night in Montreal before the series returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.



The Rangers, who gave up the tying goal with 18 seconds left in the third period of Game 2 before losing in overtime, stopped Montreal in the final minutes in this one.

© 2017 Associated Press