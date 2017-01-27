Randy Jones Fights Throat Cancer

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Randy Jones, the San Diego Padres' first Cy Young Award winner, is fighting throat cancer linked to tobacco use during his baseball career.
Jones told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Thursday that he has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments since being diagnosed in November.
The 67-year-old former pitcher says the cancer was caught early and hasn't spread. Jones said doctors told him it's a result of the chewing tobacco he used as a player. He has smoked cigars throughout his adult life.
