Randy Jones Fights Throat Cancer

Apr 4, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres former pitcher Randy Jones throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)



SAN DIEGO (AP) - Randy Jones, the San Diego Padres' first Cy Young Award winner, is fighting throat cancer linked to tobacco use during his baseball career.



Jones told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Thursday that he has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments since being diagnosed in November.



The 67-year-old former pitcher says the cancer was caught early and hasn't spread. Jones said doctors told him it's a result of the chewing tobacco he used as a player. He has smoked cigars throughout his adult life.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.