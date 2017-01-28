Rams Beat Bonnies 71-59

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - Hassan Martin scored 20 points, hitting 9 of 12 from the floor, while grabbing eight rebounds and swatting away four shots to lead Rhode Island to a 71-59 victory over St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon.
E.C. Matthews added 13 points and Kuran Iverson and Jared Terrell chipped in 12 apiece for Rhode Island (13-7, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which has won three of its last four games.
The victory moved Rhode Island into a fifth-place tie with St. Bonaventure (13-7, 5-3) in the conference.
The Rams, who never trailed in the game, held a 32-22 advantage at the break and pushed that to 53-39 with 9:35 left.
Rhode Island's defense held the Bonnies to just 18-of-61 (29.5 percent) shooting. The Rams hit 25 of 55 (45.5 percent) from the floor.
Jaylen Adams drilled 4 of 8 from long range to lead the Bonnies with 25 points.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
