Rally falls short as Bisons lose, 7-5

BUFFALO- A ninth-inning rally from the Buffalo Bisons fell short as they lost to the Syracuse Chiefs, 7-5, on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Field.

Buffalo scored four times in the final frame and brought the tying run to the plate before eventually falling to Syracuse.

The Herd trailed 7-1 as they entered the ninth inning. Roemon Fields got things started with a one-out single up the middle. After Jonathan Diaz walked, Ian Parmley drove in both runners with a double over the left fielders head narrowing the lead to 7-3.

The next batter, Jake Elmore, singled to put runners at the corners to set up a Dwight Smith Jr.'s ac fly making. Jarrod Saltalamacchia then hit a towering fly ball that found some green behind second base when the entire Chiefs' defense lost it in the lights. The cut the Syracuse lead to 7-5. However, the rally fell short when Jason Leblebijian was struck out by closer Joe Nathan to end the game.

Catcher Jhonatan Solano got things started for the Chiefs in the fifth with a two-out grand slam over the left field wall. His first homer of the season gave the Chiefs a 4-1 lead. Solano had not hit a homerun since July 25, 2015 with New Orleans, and the grand slam was only the first of his 12-year career.

Because of the rally, a two-run homerun in the ninth inning off the bat of Chiefs' Clint Robinson proved to be the difference in the ball game. Joe Ross picked up the win improving to 2-2 on the year. Nathan ended the Bisons rally in the ninth to record his four save.

Fields continued to stay hot for the Herd with two more hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. He drove in the first run of the game with a double in the second inning.

The Bisons will look to rebound against the Chiefs in the finale of the series ,Thursday night at Coca-Cola Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Bisons Notes: Jarrod Saltalamacchia went 2-5 with three strikeouts and an RBI double in his season debut with Bisons….Roeman Fields went 2-3 with a walk and RBI. Fields has had a multi-hit performance in five of the last seven games with four RBI, three walks and three stolen bases.

