Quinnipiac holds off Niagara, 89-81 (Photo: © Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports)

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - Chaise Daniels scored 24 points, Peter Kiss set career highs with 23 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Quinnipiac held off Niagara 89-81 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.



The Bobcats led by 28 points early in the second half, but Niagara closed to 79-70 on Kahlil Dukes' free throw with 3:43 left while Quinnipiac went without a field goal for 5:04. The Purple Eagles closed to within six but got no closer.



Mikey Dixon scored 18 points for the Bobcats (9-14, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic), who outrebounded Niagara 46-34 and shot 48.5 percent from the floor.



Quinnipiac opened with an 18-3 run, never trailed, and led 48-26 at halftime after shooting 52.6 percent from the floor while holding the Purple Eagles to 31 percent in the half.



Dukes scored a career-high 29 points and Matt Scott had 20 with eight rebounds for Niagara (8-17, 5-9), who have lost two straight.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.