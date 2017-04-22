Quakers Beat Bulldogs 10-7

HAMBURG, NY- For the first time since 2005 Orchard Park and Hamburg met on the high school lacrosse field. The Quakers came away with a 10-7 win.

Both are powerhouse programs that travel far and wide for good matchups. Neither team has to go that far to find a good matchup.

Orchard Park led 2-0 after the first quarter. The Quakers dominated play in the quarter and got two goals from Dan Valtin to take the lead.

The Quakers led 5-4 at halftime as the Bulldogs outscored the Quakers 5-2 in the second quarter.

The Quakers finally sealed the win with just under a one minute and forty seconds remaining when Mike Streety set up Coleman Jacobs to make it a 3 goal game. Its the first loss of the season for Hamburg.

