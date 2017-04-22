WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Quakers Beat Bulldogs 10-7

Hamburg and Orchard Park renew their rivalry in lacrosse.

WGRZ 9:16 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

 

HAMBURG, NY-  For the first time since 2005 Orchard Park and Hamburg met on the high school lacrosse field. The Quakers came away with a 10-7 win.

Both are powerhouse programs that travel far and wide for good matchups.  Neither team has to go that far to find a good matchup.

Orchard Park led 2-0 after the first quarter. The Quakers dominated play in the quarter and got two goals from Dan Valtin to take the lead. 

The Quakers led 5-4 at halftime as the Bulldogs outscored the Quakers 5-2 in the second quarter. 

The Quakers finally sealed the win with just under a one minute and forty seconds remaining when Mike Streety set up Coleman Jacobs to make it a 3 goal game. Its the first loss of the season for Hamburg. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories