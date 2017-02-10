QB Fitzpatrick Becomes A Free Agent

Dec 17, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Fitzpatrick replaced New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (not pictured) after Petty left the game with an injury. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)



NEW YORK (AP) - Ryan Fitzpatrick's contract with the New York Jets has been voided, as expected, making the veteran quarterback a free agent.



Fitzpatrick re-signed with the Jets last July on a one-year, $12 million deal. Technically, the contract was for two years, but contained language in which the second year would be automatically voided five days after the Super Bowl - meaning, Friday - if Fitzpatrick remained on the roster.



Because his $10 million bonus was prorated over two years to help with the salary cap last year, Fitzpatrick will cost the Jets $5 million in "dead money" this year.



The 34-year-old Fitzpatrick will be free to sign with another team. While he could still re-sign with the Jets, it appears his up-and-down tenure in New York is done after two seasons.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.