Prosecutors Looking Into Peter's Role in Brawl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Prosecutors are looking at former NHL player Andrew Peters' role in an on-ice brawl involving the youth hockey team he coaches in Buffalo.



A video posted on YouTube shows Saturday's fight escalating into the Buffalo Junior Sabres' bench and Peters appearing to shove a player from the opposing Ontario team backward onto the ice. After the game, the 36-year-old Peters was suspended from coaching Buffalo's 15-and-under team.



A spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the office is conferring with Buffalo police, who were called to investigate. Spokeswoman Joanna Pasceri says no complaint has been filed.



On his radio show Monday, Peters said There's no room for what happened in youth sports... fighting in youth sports is unaccpetable... all sports... not just hockey... it should be about good sportsmanship... developing skills and being a good teammate... I didn't do a good job this weekend communicating any of those skills to my team... going forward I need to do a better job... and coaches in general need to do a better job... I can't discuss anything in regoard to the altercation."

