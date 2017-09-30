Preview: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons (Photo: © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Marcell Dareus is expected to play Sunday, when the Bills visit the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m.

Dareus missed last week's game against the Denver Broncos, which the Bills won 26-16.

Heading into Week 4, the Bills are 2-1 and the Falcons are 3-0.

Reigning MVP Matt Ryan and the defending NFC Champions haven't skipped a beat since last year.

The Falcons have scored at least 24 points in every home game since Week 1 of 2016.

The Bills, meanwhile, have not allowed a passing touchdown through the first three weeks of the season.

Something has to give Sunday in Atlanta, as one of the NFL's top offenses clashes with one of the league's top defenses.

On the injury front, the Bills will be without starting left tackle Cordy Glenn (foot). Rookie Dion Dawkins will start in Glenn's place for a second straight week.

Also, Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson will be a game-time decision after injuring his groin in practice Thursday.





© 2017 WGRZ-TV