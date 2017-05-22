Predators Beat Ducks Advance to Finals

May 22, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks in game six of the Western Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Colton Sissons scored his third goal with 6:00 left, ensuring the Nashville Predators' magical postseason now includes the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks with a 6-3 win in Game 6 on Monday night.



The Predators, who've never won even a division title in their 19-year history, came in with the fewest points of any team in these playoffs.



Now they've swept the West's No. 1 seed in Chicago, downed St. Louis in six in the second round and then the Pacific Division champ in six games. Peter Laviolette became the fourth coach to take three different teams to the Final, and the first since the playoffs split into conference play in 1994.



The Predators will play either defending champion Pittsburgh or Ottawa for the Stanley Cup. Game 1 is Monday.



Anaheim lost in the conference finals for the second time in three years.

