WGRZ
Close

POLL: Who will you cheer for in NFL Playoffs?

WGRZ 12:56 PM. EST January 03, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Bills may no longer be playoff contenders, but who will you cheer for to win it all in the NFL playoffs?

 

 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories