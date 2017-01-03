Close POLL: Who will you cheer for in NFL Playoffs? WGRZ 12:56 PM. EST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Bills may no longer be playoff contenders, but who will you cheer for to win it all in the NFL playoffs? Since the Bills are not playoff eligible, who will you root for in the NFL Playoffs? CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Pegula Speaks To AP About Season & Rex Ryan Police Chase Ends In Downtown Buffalo Buffalo Police Vehicle Strikes Man Parts Of WNY Under Lake Snow Watch Tyrod Taylor says starting job was "taken from me" Teen Pedestrians Hit By Suspected DWI Driver GM Whaley Faces The Media After 7-9 Season Chain of command A Look At The New Laws Taking Effect In 2017 New laws To Fight Opioid Epidemic Take Effect More Stories Cuomo proposes free tuition at SUNY Jan. 3, 2017, 10:32 a.m. Lake Effect Snow Watch for Southtowns/S. Tier Jan. 2, 2017, 6:35 p.m. Man accused of injuring teens in DWI accident in court Jan. 3, 2017, 9:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs