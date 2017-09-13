Playing time drops for Bills' Dareus (Photo: © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills rookie coach Sean McDermott is sticking to his philosophy of rotating defensive linemen to keep them fresh during games.



And that includes resting tackle Marcell Dareus, Buffalo's top-paid player.



Salary doesn't matter after McDermott's approach was evident in the Bills season-opening win against the New York Jets last weekend. Dareus was limited to playing just 34 of 77 snaps, mostly used on first and second down.



Dareus also finished with a stat line that featured all zeroes, the first time that's happened in 87 games for Buffalo's 2013 first round draft pick.



Though it took some time to get used to a reduced role, Dareus said he's fine with McDermott's rotation.



Buffalo travels to play Carolina on Sunday.

