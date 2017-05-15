Pens Win 1-0, Even Series With Ottawa

May 15, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate after Phil Kessel (81) scores a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period in game two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Don Wright, Don Wright)



PITTSBURGH (AP) - Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their Eastern Conference final against Ottawa with a 1-0 victory in Game 2 on Monday night.



Phil Kessel beat Craig Anderson with a wrist shot 13:05 into the third period as Pittsburgh finally broke through against the Ottawa's packed-in defense.



The Penguins dominated play for long stretches but couldn't solve Anderson until late in the third. Kessel's initial shot hit Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau and came right back to him. Kessel fired hard and low by Anderson for his sixth - and certainly most important - goal of the playoffs.



Game 3 is Wednesday in Ottawa.



Anderson finished with 28 saves but received little help in front of him.

