Pens top Sabres in Prospects finale, 5-3 (Photo: © Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

BUFFALO- The Buffalo Sabres came up short to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-3, in the Prospects Challenge finale at HarborCenter on Monday night.

The Sabres got on the board first when forward Cliff Pu teed up defenseman Brendan Guhle for a one-timer.

Guhle then paid it forward by setting up goals for forwards Justin Bailey and CJ Smith.

Guhle's three points are indicative of his bright future with the Sabres. He's one of the club's top prospects and proved it on the final night of the Prospects Challenge.

Bailey and Smith each recorded a goal and an assist.

Pittsburgh was led by Zach Aston-Reese (2 G), who scored the empty-netter with 18 seconds left in the game.

Next up: The Sabres report to training camp on Thursday.

