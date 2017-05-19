Penguins Beat Ottawa, Even Series

May 19, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with forwards Phil Kessel (81) and Evegeni Malkin (71) and Jake Guentzel (59) after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators in the second period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dan Hamilton, Dan Hamilton)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and the resurgent Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.



Crosby had only one point as the defending champion Penguins dropped two of the first three, leading to questions about his health following a jarring concussion in the second round.



Matt Murray made 22 saves in his first start of the playoffs after Marc-Andre Fleury was chased in the first period Wednesday night in the Penguins' 5-1 loss in Game 3. Brian Dumoulin and Olli Maatta added goals to help Pittsburgh take a 3-0 lead midway through the second period.



Clarke MacArthur and Tom Pyatt scored for Ottawa.



Game 5 is Sunday in Pittsburgh.

