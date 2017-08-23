Penalties Remain Huge Issue for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY- Penalties remain a huge problem for the Bills. Its reached the point where head coach Sean McDermott has brought officials in to practice in an effort to get the Bills to stop taking so many penalties.

In the preseason opener the Bills were penalized ten times and in the second game the team took 15 penalties.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Wednesday he believes bringing officials to practice can only help.

"That’s something that really kind of puts it on the players minds that its important to us beyond our just talking about it or penalizing guys in meetings or guys on the practice field about it. The fact that the officials are there, that they’re actually throwing the flags at practice just you know kind of brings the point home that its not going to be tolerated."

The Bills play the Ravens in Baltimore Saturday night in the third game of the preseason. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 o'clock.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV