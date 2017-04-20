Pegulas attend Bills veteran minicamp (Photo: Jonah Javad - WGRZ-TV)

ORCHARD PARK- Hours after the Buffalo Sabres announced the firing of general manager Tim Murray and head coach Dan Bylsma, Sabres and Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula attended the Bills veteran mini-camp Thursday morning.

I Spy: Bills & Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula pic.twitter.com/B03cvwmqRG — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 20, 2017

The Pegulas were joined on the sideline by Bills general manager Doug Whaley, who has survived two coaching changes since the Pegulas purchased the team.



As for the voluntary mini-camp, all the big names were in attendance except for wide receiver Sammy Watkins. However, Watkins did attend the first day offseason workouts earlier in the month.

Running back LeSean McCoy made his first public appearance with the team, after being the only Bill to miss the first day of the offseason program.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was there.



Bills QB Tyrod Taylor auditioning for Step Up 4 pic.twitter.com/JgeqJqOrrI — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) April 20, 2017



Newly signed quarterback T.J. Yates was there, but he did not participate in drills.

The Bills offseason workout program continues with rookie mini-camp on Friday, May 12.

