Patriots, Gronkowski Restructure Contract

Oct 30, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on from the sideline during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. The Patriots beat the Bills 41-25. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

FOXBORO, MA -- NFL Insider Ian Rappaport reports that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and the team have reached an agreement on a restructured contract

The new deal would give him the chance to more than double his currently salary. Gronkowski currently makes a 5 and a quarter million dollar salary.

Gronkowski's new contract is filled with incentives and he could become the league's highest paid tight end if he meets those numbers.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus provided details including that the top tier gets Gronkowski a $10.75 million dollar salary if he achieves any of 4 marks: 90% play time, 80 catches, 1,200 receiver yards or All Pro.

Gronkowski's 2016 season ended early because of a back injury. He had back surgery in the off season, but is expected to make a full recovery for this season.

Seattle's Jimmy Graham is currently the NFL's highest paid tight end.

