Packers Release James Starks

Running back James Starks has been released by the Green Bay Packers. Starks who starred at Niagara Falls High School and at the University of Buffalo was drafted by the Packers in 2010.

He won a Super Bowl with Green Bay in his rookie season. Starks spent seven years with the Packers overall and will be eligible to sign with other clubs ahead of the start of the new league year in March.

The 30 year old Starks is coming off his worst season since his rookie year rushing for just 145 yards on 63 carries in nine games. He added 19 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Starks has been plagued by injuries throughout his professional career. He suffered a concussion in a car accident in December and missed the Packers final 3 regular season games and all their playoff games.

Starks played in 76 regular-season career games with 13 starts, rushing 618 times for 2,506 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 125 catches for 1,017 yards and six touchdowns.

Starks was set to make $3 million in salary and bonuses in 2017.

