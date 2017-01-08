Packers Crush Giants 38-13

Jan 8, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a touchdown on a hail mary in the 2nd quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Wood, USA TODAY NETWORK)

GREEN BAY, WI- The Green Bay Packers have advanced in the NFL playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the New York Giants.



Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to move the Packers into the next round, where they will face the Dallas Cowboys. Randall Cobb caught three of those touchdown passes from Rodgers, and that included a 42-yard Hail Mary right before halftime.



Eli Manning struggled for the Giants, although he did throw one touchdown pass. Clay Matthews sacked Manning for a forced fumble in the fourth quarter as the Giants were trying to rally.