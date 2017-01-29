To The Outdoors: The Intelligence Of Birds

Gordie Is A 32 Year Old Raven.

Birds are a part of our every day life, though we often fail to even give them the slightest notice. Birds in general are highly intelligent, and those in the Corvid family rank as the smartest.

Jiminy Is An American Crow With Quite A Vocabulary.

The Corvid family includes Jays, Crows and Ravens, birds that are fairly common in Western NY.

Jiminy is an American Crow, living with Margie Hanrahan of Messinger Woods Wildlife and Education Center. He was taken in by a good Samaritan at a very early age, thinking he was injured. By the time he got older, the caretakers realized they had too much on their hands, and he was surrendered to Messinger Woods. Margie took him under her wing, and now Jiminy acts as an educational ambassador.

"It's funny because I have the hawks and the owls and they're so beautiful, and people love them so much. They kind of just walk by him until he starts to talk, and that's the big draw, they don't realize how intelligent they are, that they can actually speak," Margie said.

Ravens are larger than Crows, and in the wild tend to be less tolerant of humans, whereas Crows and humans often live side by side. Gordie is a 32 year old Raven Marianne Hites inherited two years ago from Eve Fertig. Fertig was a pioneering WNY wildlife rehabilitator who passed away in 2015 . Hites thinks family structure may be a key to their intelligence.

"Unlike other birds that you know, they are raised, you have your fledglings, they leave the nest, they're on their own, the Crows and the Ravens and the Jays, they stay with their family unit, so they're growing up, just like a human," Hites said.

Gordie can also speak, but he isn't quite as chatty as Jiminy. When he does talk, Hites says it can be a little eerie. The expert mimic sounds just like his deceased companion.

"It sounds like her, I get the "Go Home!", and that's how Eve sounded, her voice was very distinct, and boy, I got to tell you, it sounds just like her!"

Their ability to speak is due to a unique addition to their anatomy.

" hey have what's called a Tympanic Membrane," Hanrahan explains. "It's almost like that, it's not like a voice box, it's like a membrane that they can vibrate, it's how songbirds can actually do two songs at once. "

Corvid intelligence is not measured only by their ability to speak. They are accomplished tool users, can identify faces, and are able to solve abstract problems, things once thought to be only a part of the human condition.

It's little wonder why they've been able to evolve so closely to human society.

"People come out now, and they'll be like, 'I never knew that this was the Crow that was flying around my yard, that's that smart,' and now they have a new found appreciation for these animals."said Hanrahan.

Hites agrees. "Enjoy them. To watch them, the things they do outside are incredible! I mean, the sticks and things they carry around to use as tools, people have no idea what they're doing. They're not watching them. Enjoy them!"

