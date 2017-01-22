The Horrors Of Animal Hoarding

The United States is a nation of animal lovers. A recent survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association estimates that more than 65 percent of the country's households have a pet.

But that love can often become warped and ugly, crossing the line from love to neglect, when it becomes hoarding.

"A person consistently acquires animals and has a very difficult time taking care of them, providing needed veterinary care, sanitation, food, and it's often times without the insight that the amount of animals they have is unsustainable," said Chris Lunsford, the vice president of adult mental health services at Lakeshore Behavioral Health in Buffalo.

That lack of insight into their situation then leads to denial.

"I would say in all of the cases, I've never had someone say, yes, I'm guilty of hoarding. I'm sorry," explains Amy Lewis, Niagara County SPCA Executive Director. "They say, no, it's not that bad. These animals were in much worse condition when they came to me."

Conditions at the properties of a hoarder are always deplorable, but this illness has no demographic, and it cuts across all societal boundaries. There are a number of signs that can be a clue that something dark is occurring.

"Signs of hoarding in general start pretty young," says Lunsford. "Between 11 and 15, people start exhibiting signs of potentially having hoarding behaviors, and it progresses throughout their lifespan."

"These individuals tend to be very, very private, and they don't welcome people into their house," said Lewis. "They will avoid it at all cost. You'll see sheets or blankets up on the windows so people can't peer inside. You will see closed windows during the summertime, even on a really nice spring day, and when it gets really bad, you'll see flies or dead flies in the windows. Those are all very indicative of hoarding."

Though the mental anguish of the hoarder is undeniable, Lewis says the animals suffer even more. "These animals are psychologically affected. How can they not be? They've been sick for extended periods of time, and they witnessed, you know, their little kitty friends pass away, and they've had to live among the remains of animals."

The impact on the rescuers, though often overlooked, can also be devastating. But through it all, Lewis says they remain focused and determined to continue their mission.

"You can't ignore the negative. It's always going to be there. It certainly affects us. It increases burnout rates, and there's a lot of exhaustion in animal welfare, but we work through it because we know there's another animal to help," said Lewis.





