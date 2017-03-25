Primates: Species On The Brink?

Sixty Percent Of Primates Are On The Verge Of Extinction

Primates are the closest relative to humans in the natural world. Chimpanzees and humans, for example, have only about one percent genetic difference. That makes it even harder to understand how humanity can drive their animal relatives to the edge of oblivion.

Primate Populations Are Being Affected Worldwide.

A recent study found that sixty percent of primates worldwide are on the verge of extinction, with seventy five percent facing population declines. There's little doubt about both the cause of their decline, and who is responsible.

Sue Margulis is Associate Professor and Chair of the Department Of Animal Behavior, Ecology and Conservation at Canisius College in Buffalo.

"Massive tracts of land are being cut down for Palm Oil plantations, and Palm Oil shows up in almost every product," Margulis said. "It's kind of mind boggling, so knowing what you buy and avoiding buying certain products can have positive impact. "

Kayla Woodard is Team Leader of Rainforest Falls at the Buffalo Zoo.

"Another thing is the illegal pet trade is detrimental to the species, it's terrible," Woodard said. "Bush meat, a lot of people still eat primates, they eat Gorillas, they eat Squirrel Monkeys -- they eat them! So that's another huge thing. "

"There's an element called Colton," adds Margulis. "Which is found in cell phones and most electronic devices, and it's mined in very remote regions, primarily in Central Africa, where Gorillas,Chimpanzees, Bonobos live. These are the only place in the world these animals are from, and their habitat is being destroyed for that mineral. "

No species of primate is unaffected, and Margulis says that some are extremely close to extinction.

"Many people think that Orangutans are going to be the first non-human primate to go extinct in the twenty first century. They are primarily affected by Palm Oil and habitat loss, slash and burn agriculture, all of these things affect Orangutans, they're only found in Borneo and Sumatra. "

"The Ring Tailed Lemur population has declined by ninety five percent since 2000," Woodard says " So now there are only two thousand remaining in the wild, so, they're all being affected. "

Zoos worldwide are playing an important role in conservation. They contribute monetarily to a number of primate conservation groups and are the leaders in breeding and education. But there are things

all of us can do to help protect our primate kin.

"We're the part of the planet that has the economics and has the power to drive change," Margulis explains. "So if we can force or coerce industries into shifting their practices to be more sustainable, it can have a positive effect. We're the ones here that can make that difference. "

Woodard agrees, "In the end, we will conserve only what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we've been taught. "

Learn More About The Primate Plight At The Upcoming 2 The Outdoors Forum March 29.

If you'd like to learn more about the plight of primates, there will be an opportunity this week! The Spring 2 The Outdoors Forum is happening this Wednesday March 29th at Tifft Nature Preserve in Buffalo. Our guests, Sue Margulis and Kayla Woodard, will be joined by Carmen Presti of The Primate Sanctuary to discuss this very disturbing trend in Primate populations. The forum begins at 7:30pm and is free to the public.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV