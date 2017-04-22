Gooseneck Hill: Haven For Endangered Waterfowl

Gooseneck Hill Is Home To Over 700 Endangered And Threatened Waterfowl.

DELEVAN, N.Y. -- In the environmental community, selflessness is an attribute shared by many.

Protecting the planet is something done from the soul, and not dictated by monetary gain. In Western New York, those principles shine through with a number of organizations, and may be best demonstrated at Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary, in Delevan, NY. Founded in 1983 by Rosemary and Milt Miner, the couple has provided a safe haven for rare and endangered species from all around the world.

"There's so much work here, my husband and I do almost all the work, with one helper. We're only open in the summertime for big bus tours, but most of the time we don't have time, it takes 'till 2 to 3 in the afternoon to finish all of our work," Rosemary said.

The Red Breasted Goose Is One Of The World's Rarest.

The sanctuary is home to over seven hundred birds, and Rosemary explains that one of the rarest among the rare is the Red Breasted Goose, a native of Siberia and the far North.

"There's only thirty seven thousand in the world today, and we have about a hundred of them here," she says. "They're my favorite, and they're nesting early this year, we have three on nests already, and we have another fifty that will be nesting, hopefully! "

In the wild, the Red Breasted Goose has a unique method of protecting their young, relying on Snowy Owls and Peregrine Falcons to guard their nests.

"They both nest on the cliffs in Siberia in the Tundra, and the Peregrines nest along side of them, and the Peregrines found out that the Arctic Fox were taking their eggs alongside of the Red Breasted," she explaines. "So when the Peregrines nose dive the fox, the fox disappears, so they're protecting not only their nest but the Red Breasted nest. "

Miner says Gooseneck Hill is also a safe harbor for one the planet's oldest duck species.

"We have the Freckled Ducks, they're from Australia, they're on the protected list, and almost extinct. They're the oldest duck in the world, they're prehistoric, from the prehistoric ducks. "



Caring for so many lives balanced on the precipice of demise is an immense responsibility and a lot of hard work, but the Miners wouldn't have it any other way.

"No regrets! Never would turn the clock back. Sometimes, you know, when I see people go on vacations or cruises or stuff like that, I think, gee, it would be nice to have a half a day off, but we went away once, and I was so worried about the birds, I'd never do it again."



Sunday, the community will get a chance to help Gooseneck Hill in their mission. Their annual fundraiser, "Taste Of The Southtowns " runs from 11:30 a.m. - 5pm at St. Aloysius Hall in Springville NY. There will be great food from local restaurants, live music, and basket raffles, and of course, you'll be helping a great cause! For more information, click here

