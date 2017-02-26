Fishing The Lower Niagara River

Bill Hilts Jr. ( left ) and Captain Frank Campbell Get A Nice Photo Of A Winter Steelhead On A Recent Outing In The Lower Niagara River.

Western New York is blessed with an abundance of unique outdoor adventures, and fishing offers the angler a chance to explore some of the region's most stunning locations, to pursue big fish, and experience great beauty.

"Just having the opportunity to be open water fishing in the middle of winter is rather unique and spectacular," said Bill Hilts, Jr. and he would know. Aside from being Director of Outdoor Promotions for Niagara Tourism and Convention Corporation, he is also a life long angler of the river.

"When you're up in that gorge area, you think you're in Alaska. It is a spectacular sight, walking along those trails down there, and we're seeing more and more people take advantage of the fishing," said Hilts.

Frank Campbell owns Niagara Region Charter Service. Few guides know the river as well as he does.

"What we catch in the winter is really remarkable. We have a whole host of cold water fish from brown trout, lake trout, steelhead, to some cool water fish in the walleyes, but we also in the winter catch some crazy stuff, muskies, I've caught. We catch Bass every once in awhile," said Campbell.

Trout Fishing In The Lower Niagara River Is Excellent During The Winter.

Most winter anglers are fishing on ice this time of year, but this year's mild winter has curtailed that greatly. The lower Niagara, however, usually remains open even in the coldest years. For those who wish to fish down here, a guide may be a good idea. The water can be pretty rugged, the river is funneling water from the Great Lakes through a gorge that's less than a mile wide.

"The river from Lewiston down isn't too bad, but once you go Lewiston up into Devil's Hole, which is commonly fished at this time of the year, you have a scenario where the water gets pretty rough, wild, and if you don't know where you're going, you can get yourself in trouble," Campbell explains.

"Basically a guide is a short cut to being able to catch fish. You know we know where we fished the previous days, and we've talked to the other guides. We're pretty honest and open with each other, so I know from day to day what's going on."

The best advice one can give to those braving a day on the water in the middle of winter is very obvious, but sometimes overlooked.

"Warmth is number one. It's not a fashion contest, so dress for it. I always tell people to overdress, wear your winter boots. Even if it says it's going to be forty degrees out, thirty five degrees out, wear your winter boots, wear gloves," said Campbell.

For all its grandeur, the Niagara River is not always appreciated by those living nearest its shores.

"It's crazy, but it's really an underutilized resource, locally especially. I mean most of the charters that we do are 75 percent out of the area, 25 percent in the area, and that tells you the story right there," said Campbell.

And Hilts agrees.

"The number one form of advertising is word of mouth. That helps create a better experience overall and helps tell the story of Niagara, that story of the great outdoors that we have here in Western New York," said Hilts.

