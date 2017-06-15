Bass fishing season starts this weekend

(Photo: stammphoto/thinkstock, Doug Stamm/stammphoto.com)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The bass-fishing season opens this weekend in New York state.



The season for New York's most popular freshwater sportfish runs from the third Saturday in June through the end of November.



Bassmaster Magazine listed six New York waters in the top 25 Best Bass Lakes in the Northeast last year. They include Lake Erie, the Thousand Islands, Lake Champlain, Oneida Lake, Cayuga Lake and Chautauqua Lake. Lake Erie was ranked as the nation's fourth best bass lake in 2016.



The Department of Environmental Conservation's website has a list of New York waters where biologists' surveys recently found bass up to 5 pounds.



A New York fishing license can be purchased and printed out from DEC's website or from stores across the state.

