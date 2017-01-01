A Tiny Central New York Jewel

Chittenango Falls Is A Little Higher Than The American Side Of Naiagara Falls.

The NY State Park system is vast, numbering almost two hundred across the Empire State. New York boasts one of the largest state parks in the United States in the Adirondacks, but what our smaller parks lack in size they make up for in great beauty.

Chittenango Falls State Park is just east of Syracuse. Relatively speaking, it's pretty small park but it packs a lot of environment into a small footprint! Stephanie Chapin is the Park's Supervisor and says, "It's a tucked away little piece of property, you know there's a huge biodiversity within this tiny little postage stamp of a facility, but the falls obviously is the main draw, people love to come here, it's quiet and kind of out of the city and things, it's just a relaxing environment."

At 167 feet, the centerpiece water fall is a little higher than the American side of Niagara Falls, and flows over 400 million year old bedrock. Chittenango is just one of many Central NY waterfalls formed by the hand of nature. "Most of the landscape, and particularly the Finger Lakes, were glacially formed." Explains Tom Hughes, the park's Natural Resource Stewardship Biologist. "Again, as the glaciers retreated across the landscape, and we're talking about ice blocks that are a mile in height carving out these long corridors, it's pretty spectacular."

There's also a wealth of biodiversity here! The park is home to a variety of wildlife, including a snail species that exists only in Chittenango Falls. "It's only here," Says Katie Mulverhill, Park Environmental Educator. "So that's a big responsibility to care for that habitat and make sure that that living creature, it's not one creature, it's a whole population, but this is the only place in the world that it exists."

From William Pryor Letchworth to Robert Treman, New York State Parks have long benefited from wealthy benefactors who had the foresight to protect the land. Chittenango, fortunately, is no exception, but it could have gone another way. In the late 1800's, the site was being considered as a location for a gunpowder mill.

Mulverhill recounts the park's history. "But the person who owned the falls was really concerned about that, because he really loved it for what it was. So he approached one of the local community members, Mrs. Fairchild."

Chapin continues the chronicle. "He had an outlook for the environment and things, then too, realized how beautiful the falls was, and too didn't want to see all the mills and things on top of the falls defacing the value and the beauty."

Mrs. Fairchild purchased the land, and the Chittenango Falls Park Association and was formed shortly thereafter, running the park until they turned it over to New York State in 1922. Though the state is now the official caretaker of the park, Hughes says it falls on all who appreciate it's great beauty to take on the mantle of responsibility for it's future. "I think it's important to reflect on those that had the foresight to set these places aside, and we have an obligation and duty to, not just to their forward thinking, but also to the environment and the natural resources, and the fish and wildlife that inhabit these areas. It's an awesome responsibility."