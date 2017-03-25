Oregon, Gonzaga to the Final Four

Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few cuts down the net after defeating the Xavier Musketeers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)



UNDATED (AP) - Oregon and Gonzaga have moved into the Final Four in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.



Tyler Dorsey shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 27 points as the Ducks eliminated top seed Kansas, 74-60 in the Midwest Regional final at Kansas City. Dorsey was 9-for-13 from the field overall and finished with five rebounds as Oregon advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 1939.



Dillon Brooks chipped in 17 points for the Ducks, who began to fade midway through the second half before making the Jayhawks the second No. 1 seed to be ousted from the tournament. Jordan Bell added 11 points and 13 boards to the win.



The Jayhawks shot just 35 percent and were unable to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit. Frank Mason III was the lone Jayhawk to score more than 10 points, finishing with 21.



Oregon will take on either Kentucky or North Carolina next Saturday.



Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points and the top-seeded Bulldogs are in the national semifinals for the first time following an 83-59 thrashing of No. 11 Xavier in the West Regional final at San Jose. Johnathan Williams added 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds to tie Williams-Goss for team high.



The Zags relied on their outside shooting and defense, hitting 12 of their 3-point attempts and shutting down a Musketeers squad that torched Florida State for 91 points last Sunday. Gonzaga came into the Elite Eight hitting 29 percent of its 3-point shots after making 37 percent during the season.



J.P Macura led the Musketeers with 18 points.



The Zags will face the winner between South Carolina and Florida next Saturday in Arizona.

