BUFFALO, NY - While college basketball is the focus in Buffalo this week, Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey took time to talk about college football,.

" 2008 MAC Champs, that's what I'm talkin' about, baby!"

Mike Brey knows a thing or two about the UB football. His son Kyle played tight end and fullback for the Bulls and graduated in December of 2010.

"Man, I still have an open bar tab at the bar at the Marriott in Amherst," Brey said.

"I was here for a lot of those games. My son had a fabulous experience at UB. There's nothing like watching your son play and watching him win a MAC Championship at Ford Field," Brey explained.

The Bulls beat Ball State in 2008 for the conference title and went on to play in the International Bowl.

After graduating from UB, Kyle went on to become a quality control coach under Turner Gill at Kansas, then an assistant at Nebraska and Youngstown State. He was also a quality control coach under Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

Last month, Kyle became the head coach for Ardrey High School's football team in North Carolina.

"He did the college thing, he's going to do the high school thing and you know I'm kind of his agent," Mike Brey joked. "He'd be pretty good back at UB someday. He'd be pretty good in about six or seven years back at UB."

Notre Dame plays Princeton in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Buffalo on Thursday at 12:15 p.m.

