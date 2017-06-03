Nothing 'Suave' About Sam Houston State's Robie Rojas

Sam Houston State won the Southland Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last six seasons in 2017. One of the biggest reasons for Sam Houston State's surge down the stretch has been catcher Robie Rojas. He's been swinging a hot bat and been a wall behind the plate, not to mention getting the Bearkats fans going with one of the best walkup songs in all of college baseball. Colin Deaver has more on the, ummm, suave, Robie Rojas.

