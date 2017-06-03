WGRZ
Nothing 'Suave' About Sam Houston State's Robie Rojas

Sam Houston State catcher Robie Rojas has been one of the best players in the country the last 2 weeks, and is a big reason the Bearkats are back in the NCAA Tournament. Colin Deaver has more on Rojas, and his phenomenal taste in music.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:57 PM. EDT June 03, 2017

Sam Houston State won the Southland Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last six seasons in 2017. One of the biggest reasons for Sam Houston State's surge down the stretch has been catcher Robie Rojas. He's been swinging a hot bat and been a wall behind the plate, not to mention getting the Bearkats fans going with one of the best walkup songs in all of college baseball. Colin Deaver has more on the, ummm, suave, Robie Rojas. 

