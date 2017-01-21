Bandits beat Stealth, 21-15

BUFFALO, NY - Even without Dhane Smith, the Bandits got back on track with a 21-15 win over the Stealth on Saturday night after starting the season 0-2.

Smith after he left last week's game early after spraining his ankle.

Matthew Bennett had a huge night with nine points on four goals and five assists. Mitch Jones also scored four goals and added an assist.

Up next, the Bandits are at New England on Saturday, January 28th.

(© 2017 WGRZ)