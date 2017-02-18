Nick Baptiste makes impact in latest recall

Feb 18, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Buffalo Sabres forward Nicholas Baptiste (73) during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, NY - When Sam Reinhart came down with the flu, the Sabres turned to Nick Baptiste for Saturday's game against the Blues and he made the most of his latest recall.

Baptiste scored Buffalo's first goal of the game and tallied an assist in the Sabres' 3-2 win against the Blues.

"I was playing with Jack and Evander. Obviously they produce points and that's something I've been doing in the "A" and when I come up here I want to bring lots of speed, open up space for those guys and fortunate enough to get to the net and score," Nick Baptiste explained.

And Baptiste's goal was really a turning point for the Sabres after the Blues jumped out to an early lead.

"The play by Jack and the goal by Nick kind of settles the game down for us and it's a 0-0 game at that point and you're back in the match," head coach Dan Bylsma said.

The Sabres have now won three straight and four out of five. They host the Chicago Blackhawks before going on their bye week.

