Niagara Shocks RIT, Moves to Quarterfinals

Niagara hockey could not hold onto a two-goal lead against cross-town rival Canisius and had to settle for a 4-4 stalemate on Thursday evening at Dwyer Arena. (Photo: Niagara Sports Information)

ROCHESTER, NY- Niagara stunned RIT Sunday night 4-1 in Rochester to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey tournament. The Purple Eagles won the first round series with the Tigers 2-games to 1 and gives Niagara another chance at arch rival Canisius.

In game one of the series the Purple Eagles rallied late for a 5-4 win. The Tigers shutout Niagara Saturday but Sunday it was the Purple Eagles coming away with a 4-1 win in the deciding game and a series victory.

In the decisive third game Niagara scored two early first period goals to set the tone and weathered a storm in the second period when the TIgers outshot them 22-3, but Niagara allowed only one goal in the period.

Kris Spriggs opened the scoring just a minute into the first period. At the 3:49 mark Sam Rennaker made it 2-0. It stayed that way until RIT scored in the second period. It was 2-1 after 2.

In the third period Stanislav Dzakhov made it 3-1 and he clinched it with an empty netter at the 16:56 mark of the third period.

(© 2017 WGRZ)