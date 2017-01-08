Niagara Loses to Riders 89-78

Nov 26, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Niagara Purple Eagles head coach Chris Casey during the first half against the Pennsylvania Quakers at the Palestra. Penn defeated Niagara 85-66. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Howard Smith, Howard Smith)



LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Xavier Lundy scored 17 points to lead Rider to an 89-78 victory over Niagara on Sunday for its third straight win.



Lundy was 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Anthony Durham added 15 points and three 3s for the Broncs (11-5, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who made 11 of 22 from distance.



Matt Scott scored 22 points for Niagara (5-11, 2-3), which made 10 of 19 3-point shots. Marvin Prochet, Dominic Robb and Kahlil Dukes added 12 points apiece. Shane Gatling had nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from long range.



Prochet made a 3-pointer to tie it at 65 with 8:49 to go. Rider used a 13-3 spurt for a 10-point lead with five minutes remaining. Durham hit a 3 and a pair of free throws during the stretch.



Niagara pulled to 80-74 with about two minutes left but didn't get closer.