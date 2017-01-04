Niagara beats Siena 71-66

Nov 14, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Niagara Purple Eagles head coach Chris Casey reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - Kahlil Dukes and Matt Scott scored 22 points apiece as Niagara beat Siena 71-66 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday night.

Dukes was 8 of 20 from the field and Scott 7 of 15 including four from 3-point range for the Purple Eagles (5-10, 2-2). Dominic Robb added 10 points and five rebounds. The team shot 42.6 percent from the field and 79.2 percent from the line.

Niagara led 32-31 at the break and a 12-0 surge midway through the second half - capped by a Scott 3-pointer - extended its advantage to 59-47 with 10:13 to play. Siena closed it to 67-66 on a dunk by Brett Bisping with 1:33 left but a 3-point play by Robb with 32 seconds remaining helped keep the Purple Eagles on top.

Bisping scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Saints (4-11, 1-3).